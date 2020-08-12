Jamestown loves Lucy

One of America’s favorite sitcoms comes to life in Jamestown, the birthplace of Lucille Ball.

At the Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz Museum, you can take a stroll through dozens of items from Lucy’s personal and professional life. You’ll also learn about Lucy’s family history and the historic origins of the show.

“At that time, 1950, CBS executives weren’t sure that American audiences would embrace them as a multicultural couple,” said Journey Gunderson, Executive Director of the Lucille Ball Desi Arnaz Museum and National Comedy Center. “They took the show on the road vaudeville-style, performing it to audiences all over the country to prove that they could be embraced as a couple.”

A few blocks away at the National Comedy Center, see how Lucy got her start and how she made Jamestown a comedy destination.

Gunderson said, “It was she who said to Jamestown officials in the late 80s ‘rather than just celebrate me, why don’t you build a destination for comedy? Make Jamestown, my hometown, a destination, and celebration of all comedy.’”

At the center, you’ll find her famous polka dot dress and several interactive exhibits. There’s even a picture booth where you can try to catch and wrap chocolates.

Fans come from all over to visit the museum.

The museum has been open since 1996 and has been busy with visitors since it reopened after the COVID-19 New York Pause order. Visitors are required to wear masks, practice social distancing, and take part in temperature checks.

It’s just $16 if you wanted to visit the I Love Lucy Museum. If you want to see that museum and the National Comedy Center, that is $30 for both.