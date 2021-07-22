Destination NY – Show #2 7/21/21

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — Full approval of a COVID-19 vaccine is inevitable. Approval rests squarely on the shoulders of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and it's only a matter of time.

The FDA granted priority review status to Pfizer's COVID vaccine application—for use in people 16 and older—on July 16, giving them six months to review Pfizer's clinical trial information. Although they said they don't intend to prolong the process, approval could be held up until January of 2022.