ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Few industries have been hit harder and forced to alter their services during the pandemic than the food industry. For some, mobile sites and creative takeout venues have become the new norm.

During the hot summer months, the Rochester Public Market bustles with popular names in the region's restaurant family. Despite the increase in foot traffic this season, some of what used to be full restaurant kitchens have turned to the food truck businesses in an effort to stay afloat during post-pandemic times.