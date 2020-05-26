DEC releases virtual Hudson River wildlife and environment lessons for students

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Department of Environmental Education’s Hudson River estuary educators have put together a virtual program for students, teachers, and families to enjoy the outdoors close to home.
The Virtual River introduces the natural world of the local Hudson River environment through videos, interactive lessons, and activities for those learning from home.
DEC has targeted its lessons at all ages, so family members from different grade levels can share lessons and learn together about their local environment. Take a dip in the digital river with four of their ten videos on river wildlife and habitats:
American Eel
Seining for Fish
Hudson River Turtles
Vernal Pools
Bring your favorite outdoor activities indoors with the DEC’s #AdventuresAtHome programs on the DEC website, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Youtube.
