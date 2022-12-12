SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Zac Brown Band is returning to SPAC once again in 2023. Their “From the Fire Tour,” marks the bands 10th North American tour and will begin in June of next year.

The Grammy-award winning Zac Brown Band is getting knee-deep in Saratoga Springs on August 13, 2023. The band’s latest album The Comeback (Deluxe) features re-recorded tracks along with some of music’s biggest stars. Tickets will be on sale on Friday, December 16 at 10 a.m. on the Zac Brown Band website. Citi card members will be able to purchase presale tickets from December 14 at noon until December 15 at 10 p.m.