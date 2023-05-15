POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Yngwie Malmsteen and Glenn Hughes are coming to The Chance Theater in Poughkeepsie. The concert is scheduled for August 19.

Malmsteen, acclaimed for his neoclassical-metal virtuoso guitar playing, hails from Sweden and has released 22 studio albums throughout his career. Hughes is best known for his work playing with legendary rock & metal bands Deep Purple and Black Sabbath.

The two veteran rockstars will be joined by Indianapolis hard rock band Southbound Beretta. The show will begin at 7 p.m.

Built in 1912, The Chance has hosted worldwide talent for decades, including David Bowie, The Police, Bob Dylan, Charles Mingus and The Ramones. For tickets, visit The Chance Theater.