ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Monday Night Raw is returning to Albany on May 29 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the event at the MVP Arena go onsale on Friday, March 10 at 10 a.m.

Current WWE superstars set to appear include Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Austin Theory, Becky Lynch, and Bobby Lashley, though the cast may change. Ringsider packages will also be available, and Raw airs on Mondays on the USA Network.

You can check out a teaser posted by MVP on Facebook.