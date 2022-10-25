ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — WWE Hall of Famer “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan is set to speak at WAMC’s The Linda on November 13 at 7 p.m. for “The 2×4 Tour.” Duggan is a Glens Falls native.

Duggan will be sharing stories about his time as a wrestler. The show will end with a Q&A segment with the audience members. Topics include, but are not limited to, working with other wrestling stars such as Hulk Hogan and Andre The Giant, wrestlers playing jokes on each other, fan stories, and wrestling all around the world.

Tickets are still available for purchase. You can buy tickets on the Eventbrite website.