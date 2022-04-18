SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Wiz Khalifa and Logic are returning to the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) for their “Vinyl Verse” Tour. They are set to perform on August 23 at 6:30 p.m.

The concert will feature special guests 24kGoldn, DJ DRAMA, C Dot Castro, and Fedd the God. Wiz Khalifa is best known for his songs “See You Again (featuring Charlie Puth),” “Young, Wild & Free (featuring Bruno Mars),” and “Sucker for Pain (with Logic, Imagine Dragons, Ty Dolla $ign, and X Ambassadors).”

The “Vinyl Verse” Tour kicks off on July 27 in Irvine, California. Wiz Khalifa and Logic will also be making stops in Darien Center and Brooklyn during the tour.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, April 22 at 10 a.m. You can purchase tickets on the Live Nation website.