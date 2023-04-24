SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Outlaw Music Festival is returning to the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC). The festival is set for September 15 at 5 p.m.

Willie Nelson, who will soon be celebrating his 90th birthday, is headlining the event. Other performers include Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros featuring The Wolfpack, The String Cheese Incident, Los Lobos, and Particle Kid.

“I am so thrilled to announce these additional dates for our 2023 Outlaw Music Festival Tour,” said Nelson. “I can’t wait to keep the celebration of my 90th birthday going into the fall with this great lineup of artists, my friends and family, and of course, the amazing fans.”

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 28 at 10 a.m. You can buy tickets on the Live Nation website.