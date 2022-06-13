ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Will Kempe’s Players (WKP) is producing two Shakespeare plays, Comedy of Errors and Titus Andronicus, for their 2022 summer season. WKP will be performing around the Capital Region from July 9 through August 27.

WKP chose to produce Comedy of Errors and Titus Andronicus because they both explore the value of community and the representation of family on stage, according to Shane Sczepankowski, co-owner of WKP. Comedy of Errors is filled with unexpected role reversals, mistaken identities, and humor from start to finish. Titus Andronicus explores themes of disenfranchisement, desperation, racism, and violence in many forms.

Schedule:

July 9 at 3 p.m. Comedy of Errors Prospect Park, Troy, NY

July 10 at 3 p.m. Titus Andronicus Prospect Park, Troy, NY

July 16 at 3 p.m. Titus Andronicus Prospect Park, Troy, NY

July 17 at 3 p.m. Comedy of Errors Prospect Park, Troy, NY

July 30 at 3 p.m. Comedy of Errors WAMC’s The Linda, Albany, NY

July 31 at 3 p.m. Titus Andronicus WAMC’s The Linda, Albany, NY

August 6 at 5:30 p.m. Comedy of Errors Hubbard Hall, Cambridge, NY

August 7 at 5:30 p.m. Titus Andronicus Hubbard Hall, Cambridge, NY

August 19 at 7 p.m. Titus Andronicus Sand Lake Center for the Arts, Averill Park, NY

August 20 WKP Workshops 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Commedia and Clowning 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.: Verse & Text Sand Lake Center for the Arts, Averill Park, NY

August 21 at 3 p.m. Comedy of Errors Sand Lake Center for the Arts, Averill Park, NY

August 26 at 7 p.m. Comedy of Errors Music Haven, Schenectady, NY

August 27 at 7 p.m. Comedy of Errors Music Haven, Schenectady, NY



WKP urges attendees to bring their own chairs and blankets to outdoor performances. Production times are approximately two hours with one fifteen minute intermission.