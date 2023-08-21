SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Capital Region rock greats Wild Adriatic have announced their first concert after a two year hiatus. The show will be hosted at Putnam Place in Saratoga Springs and is scheduled for November 3.

The band spent most of the last decade touring across the world, playing in clubs, concert halls and huge festivals. The group’s time on the road came to a halt during the pandemic, but the band will be returning to the stage for a show in their hometown, and celebrated the announcement with the release of a new single titled “A Simple Thing”.

Wild Adriatic will be joined for the performance by Chestnut Grove from Pennsylvania (who are on their farewell tour), and Troy-based group Precious Metals. The show is set to start at 9 p.m.

Putnam Place is located at 63 Putnam Street. You can purchase Wild Adriatic tickets online through The Ticketing Company website.