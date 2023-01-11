ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The cast of the improv comedy TV show “Whose Line Is It Anyway” is taking their show on the road. “Whose Live Anyway?” is set to take the stage at The Egg in Albany on April 25 at 8 p.m.

The current cast members of the TV show will be performing improvised comedy and songs based on audience suggestions. The current cast members are Ryan Stiles, Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis, and Joel Murray.

Audience members may also be asked to join the cast onstage. All ages are welcomed, but some “PG-13” language will be used during the performance. The TV show “Whose Line Is It Anyway” has been on the air since 1998.

Tickets go on sale January 13. You can buy tickets on The Egg website.