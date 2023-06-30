GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday and Saturday, July 21-22, Glens Falls is getting taken over by live music and local art – across two different parts of town. The Glens Falls Entertainment & Music Festival – GEMFest for short – is coming back to town, with artists set to do their handiwork while local bands raise the roof.
This year’s GEMFest is being hosted across two venues. Friday’s lineup plays at the Queensbury Hotel, with Saturday taking the Glens Falls Shirt Factory by storm. A Saturday Night Club Pass gets visitors access to DJ acts at Downtown Social, 42 Degrees Tavern, and Mean Max Brew Works on Saturday. Find out who’s coming to play and paint this year.
Friday, July 21 musicians
- Chestnut Grove
- Capital Zen
- Precious Metals
- Jason Irwin
Saturday, July 22 musicians
- Joe Mansman & The Midnight Revival Band
- Sly Fox & The Hustlers
- Seize Atlantis
- Travis Gray
- Reese Fullmer
- Frozen Sun
- Grape Juice!
- The Hard Luck Souls
- Under The Den
- The Tradition
- Brian Fitzgerald
- Sabrina Trueheart
- Emo Nite w/ DJ iRod
- ELIS
- Death Cult Pharmaceutical
- Immune Friction
- Justin Charles
- Lock 9
- Deb Cavanaugh & Dandelion Wine
- Mark & Jill
- Nick Rossi
- Ragged Co.
- The Spot
- The Pine Boys
- Peter Annello
- Carolyn Shapiro
- Dustin Sawyer
Saturday Night Club Pass
- We’re History
- B. Austin
- Yeah Universe
- J. Demonic
- DJ airRik
- DJ Prophet
- Sweat Pants Money
- Jungle Punk
Live painters/fine artists
- Hannah Williams
- Shelley Fairbanks
- Anthony Richichi
- Corey Pitkin
- Sarah Calzada
- Kelsi Lee
- Jean Ellen Sotanski
- Alexandra Scoville
- Dr. Joe Richichi
- Vinny Otto
- Val Jean
- Stephanie Vaus
- Jamie Greege
- Alania Vooris
Tickets for GEMFest are on sale now.