GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday and Saturday, July 21-22, Glens Falls is getting taken over by live music and local art – across two different parts of town. The Glens Falls Entertainment & Music Festival – GEMFest for short – is coming back to town, with artists set to do their handiwork while local bands raise the roof.

This year’s GEMFest is being hosted across two venues. Friday’s lineup plays at the Queensbury Hotel, with Saturday taking the Glens Falls Shirt Factory by storm. A Saturday Night Club Pass gets visitors access to DJ acts at Downtown Social, 42 Degrees Tavern, and Mean Max Brew Works on Saturday. Find out who’s coming to play and paint this year.

Friday, July 21 musicians

Chestnut Grove

Capital Zen

Precious Metals

Jason Irwin

Saturday, July 22 musicians

Joe Mansman & The Midnight Revival Band

Sly Fox & The Hustlers

Seize Atlantis

Travis Gray

Reese Fullmer

Frozen Sun

Grape Juice!

The Hard Luck Souls

Under The Den

The Tradition

Brian Fitzgerald

Sabrina Trueheart

Emo Nite w/ DJ iRod

ELIS

Death Cult Pharmaceutical

Immune Friction

Justin Charles

Lock 9

Deb Cavanaugh & Dandelion Wine

Mark & Jill

Nick Rossi

Ragged Co.

The Spot

The Pine Boys

Peter Annello

Carolyn Shapiro

Dustin Sawyer

Saturday Night Club Pass

We’re History

B. Austin

Yeah Universe

J. Demonic

DJ airRik

DJ Prophet

Sweat Pants Money

Jungle Punk

Live painters/fine artists

Hannah Williams

Shelley Fairbanks

Anthony Richichi

Corey Pitkin

Sarah Calzada

Kelsi Lee

Jean Ellen Sotanski

Alexandra Scoville

Dr. Joe Richichi

Vinny Otto

Val Jean

Stephanie Vaus

Jamie Greege

Alania Vooris

Tickets for GEMFest are on sale now.