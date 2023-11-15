ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — “Wheel of Fortune Live!” is making its way to Albany for a live theatrical experience. The show is set for March 8, 2024, at 8 p.m. at the Palace Theatre.

Attendees will be randomly selected to go on stage to spin a replica of the iconic Wheel and solve the puzzles on the puzzle board. Prizes include $10,000, a trip to Paris, Hawaii, and more at every show.

The show is produced by Right Angle Entertainment in partnership with Sony Pictures Television and UTA. It is the only way fans can experience Wheel of Fortune in person outside of Sony Pictures Studios in California.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 17 at 10 a.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketmaster website.