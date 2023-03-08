WINDHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new music festival is making its way to Windham Mountain this September. The Cave Mountain Catskills Music Festival is set for September 15 and 16.
In addition to live music, the festival will include food, drinks and local craft vendors. The festival will be headlined by Weezer and Joe Russo’s Almost Dead.
Lineup
September 15
- Joe Russo’s Almost Dead
- Preservation Hall Jazz Band
- Lee Fields
- Courtney Marie Andrews
- Charlotte Rose Benjamin
- Matt Sucich
- Thunderstorm Artis
September 16
- Weezer
- Dinosaur Jr.
- Albert Hammond Jr.
- Sheer Mag
- Channing Wilson
- Elijah Wolf
- The Bones of J.R. Jones
Tickets go on sale Friday, March 10 with VIP tickets available. You can buy tickets on the Cave Mountain Catskills Music Festival website.