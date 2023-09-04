ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Empire Live announced they will be hosting a performance by metalcore band We Came As Romans. The concert is scheduled for October 24 at 7 p.m.

The show is a stop on the band’s “Darkbloom II” tour. The group will be joined for the performance by special guests Emmure, Bodysnatcher and Archetypes Collide.

We Came As Romans is also offering a giveaway of an ESP electric guitar, as well as a meet and greet to one lucky winner who provides proof of purchase of a ticket. The giveaway can be entered by visiting the band’s website, and the winner will be announced on October 10.

Empire Live is located at 93 North Pearl Street. You can buy We Came As Romans tickets through the Ticketmaster website.