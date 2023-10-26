KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Ulster Performing Arts Center announced they will be hosting a performance by comedy legend Wanda Sykes. The show is scheduled for April 13, 2024.

The Emmy Award-winning comedian has received universal acclaim across every facet of her multi-decade career in entertainment, including her stand-up, writing, acting and producing. First known for her work as a writer on “The Chris Rock Show”, Sykes has appeared in a wide range of films and shows, including HBO’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and ABC’s “Black-ish”.

Sykes released her sixth comedy special “Wanda Sykes; I’m an Entertainer” back in May. The performance will be a stop on her 2024 “Please and Thank You Tour”.

UPAC is located at 601 Broadway in Kingston. You can buy Wanda Sykes tickets online through the Ticketmaster website when they go on sale to the general public on October 27 at 10 a.m.