TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Troy Savings Bank Music Hall will be hosting a performance by Victor Wooten and The Wooten Brothers. The concert is scheduled for October 3.

In addition to countless acclaimed solo albums and tours, Wooten is known for his work as a founding member of Bela Fleck and the Flecktones. The bass guitar legend has earned five Grammy Awards across his career and was voted as a Top 10 Bassist of All Time by Rolling Stone.

He will be playing alongside The Wooten Brothers, who include Joseph Wooten on keyboards, Roy Wooten on percussion, and Regi Wooten on guitar, with all four members contributing vocals as well. This will be the brothers’ first tour as a group without their brother and saxophonist Rudy, who passed away in 2010.

Wooten and his brothers will be joined for the performance by the Grammy Award winning jazz/funk group The Rebirth Brass Band from New Orleans. The show is set to begin at 7:30 p.m.

The Troy Music Hall is located at 30 Second Street. You can buy Victor Wooten tickets by visiting the venue’s website.