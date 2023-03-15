Noah Kahan is coming to SPAC on September 2 as a part of his Stick Season Summer Tour.

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Vermont singer and songwriter, Noah Kahan added some new tour dates including a performance at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC). Kahan released his Stick Season Summer tour in December 2022 featuring a show at The Palace Theater.

The folk-infused pop singer will make his way to Saratoga Springs on September 2. Kahan also added dates in Syracuse, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Colorado and Massachusetts. Fans can register for the Verified Fan before March 19 for a chance to be selected for the Verified Fan presale on March 22. Additional presale will run throughout the week before the general sale starts on March 24.