ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Critically-acclaimed Vermont singer and songwriter Noah Kahan revealed new tour dates on Wednesday for summer 2023, as a continuation of his sold-out “Stick Season Tour.” The run includes a stop at Albany’s Palace Theatre on May 30, with Joy Oladokun in support. Tickets will go on sale via pre-sale on December 14 at 10 a.m., and via general on-sale on December 16 at 10 a.m.

In addition to recently wrapping up the 2022 leg of his tour, Noah delivered live performances of “Stick Season” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and “Northern Attitude” on The Kelly Clarkson Show. He also released a live acoustic performance of the fan favorite track “Homesick,” which was shot in his hometown of Strafford, Vermont.

Upon release, “Stick Season” debuted at number 14 on the Billboard 200 Chart, number four on Billboard’s Top Alternative Albums chart, and number five on Billboard’s Top Rock Albums chart. It quickly skyrocketed to number six on Spotify’s Weekly Top Albums USA Chart, and Noah had six songs from the album chart on Spotify’s Viral 100 Chart—the most of any artist on the chart. The viral breakout title track also recently hit number one on the AAA Radio Chart, Noah’s first number one at the format.

The Palace Theatre show will kick off at 8 p.m. Aside from Noah’s website, tickets can also be purchased through LiveNation.