RUTLAND, Vt. (NEWS10) — The “I Love The 90’s Tour” is coming to the Vermont State Fair in Rutland on August 16. The tour features Vanilla Ice, Coolio, Tone Loc, Rob Base, and Young MC.

The Paramount Theatre, which is presenting the concert, said these artists are some of the most iconic names in ’90s rap, hip hop, and R&B. Vanilla Ice is best known for his song “Ice Ice Baby,” and Coolio is best known for his song “Gangsta’s Paradise.”

The 2022 Vermont State Fair is running from August 16 through August 20. The fairgrounds are located at 175 South Main Street.

The gates open at 6 p.m. and the concert starts at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale Saturday, June 18 at 10 a.m. You can buy tickets on the Paramount Theatre website.