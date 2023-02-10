SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience at Armory Studios in Schenectady is hosting a “Gratefully Yours Under the Starry Night” event on March 4. Gratefully Yours, a Grateful Dead tribute band, will perform a live music concert with Van Gogh images projected in the Immersive Room.

Doors open at 8 p.m. and the concert starts at 8:45 p.m. The event will be around three hours and all ages are welcome.

The first 100 tickets sold will have a 20% discount. You can buy tickets on the Fever website. Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience in Schenectady runs through May.