ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As summer approaches, bands and singers are returning to the Capital Region. From rock to country to folk music, there’s quite a variety of music genres that any music lover would enjoy.

Here are the upcoming concerts scheduled around the Capital Region.

Gov’t Mule, April 7

Gov’t Mule is a Southern rock band best known for their songs “Soulshine” and “She Said, She Said.” The band is set to perform at the Palace Theatre on April 7 at 8 p.m. You can purchase tickets on the Ticketmaster website.

Bonnie Raitt, April 15

Bonnie Raitt arrives at the 54th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2012 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Bonnie Rait is set to perform at the Palace Theatre on April 15 at 8 p.m. She is best known for her songs “I Can’t Make You Love Me” and “Something To Talk About.” Tickets for standard admission are sold out for this event, but verified resale tickets are available on the Ticketmaster website.

Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, April 16

Joan Jett & the Blackhearts are set to perform at the Palace Theatre on April 16 at 8 p.m. The band is best known for the songs “I Love Rock ‘N Roll” and “I Hate Myself for Loving You.” You can purchase tickets on the Ticketmaster website.

The 2022 Eddies Regional Music Awards, April 24

The 2022 Eddies Regional Music Awards will be on April 24 at 6 p.m. at Proctors Theatre. The awards honor local musicians. Erin Harkes, Buggy Jive, Nite Train with Thomasina Winslow, Hot Club of Saratoga, Rich Ortiz, and Super 400 will perform during the show. You can purchase tickets on the Proctors website.

Jake Owen, April 30

Jake Owen is a country singer best known for his songs “Barefoot Blue Jean Night” and “Down To The Honkytonk.” He is set to perform at the Palace Theatre on April 30 at 8 p.m. You can purchase tickets on the Ticketmaster website.

Crash Test Dummies, May 13

Crash Test Dummies are a Canadian rock band known for their songs, “Mmm Mmm Mmm Mmm” and “Superman’s Song.” The band is scheduled to perform at The Egg in Albany on May 13 at 7:30 p.m. You can purchase tickets on The Egg website.

Slipknot, May 24

Slipknot is set to perform at the MVP Arena on May 24 at 6:30 p.m. Slipknot is a heavy metal band best known for their songs “Duality” and “Psychosocial.” You can purchase tickets on the Ticketmaster website.

The Lumineers, May 29

The Lumineers performs live on stage at the 2020 iHeartRadio ALTer Ego at the Forum on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

The Lumineers are a folk-rock band best known for their songs “Ho Hey,” “Ophelia,” and “Cleopatra.” The band is scheduled to perform at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center on May 29 at 7:30 p.m. You can purchase tickets on the LiveNation website.

Zac Brown Band, June 2

Zac Brown Band (credit: Danny Clinch)

Zac Brown Band is best known for its southern country style and songs “Chicken Fried,” “Knee Deep (featuring Jimmy Buffett),” and “Toes.” The band is scheduled to perform at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center on June 2 at 7 p.m. You can purchase tickets on the LiveNation website.

Don McLean, June 2

Don McLean is best known for his 1971 hit song “American Pie.” He is scheduled to perform at The Egg on June 2 at 8 p.m. You can purchase tickets on The Egg website.

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, June 3

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss are coming to the Saratoga Performing Arts Center on June 3 at 8 p.m. for their “Raise the Roof” tour. Plant, formerly the lead singer of Led Zeppelin, and Krauss released their first album together in 2007 titled, “Raising Sand.” Their new album, “Raise the Roof” was released on November 19. You can purchase tickets on the LiveNation website.

America, June 3

America is set to perform at the Palace Theatre on June 3 at 8 p.m. The band is best known for their songs “A Horse with No Name” and “Ventura Highway.” You can purchase tickets on the Ticketmaster website.

Train, June 11

The band Train, from left Jimmy Stafford, Pat Monahan and Scott Underwood, arrives at the 28th Annual ASCAP Pop Music Awards in Los Angeles, Wednesday, April 27, 2011. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)

Train is a rock band that formed in 1993. They are best known for their songs “Hey, Soul Sister,” “Drops of Jupiter,” and “Drive By.” The band is scheduled to perform at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center on June 11 at 6:30 p.m. You can purchase tickets on the LiveNation website.

The Doobie Brothers, June 16

The Doobie Brothers are scheduled to perform at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center on June 16 at 7:30 p.m. The band is best know for their songs, “Listen to the Music” and “Long Train Runnin’.” You can purchase tickets on the LiveNation website.

Steely Dan, June 21

Steely Dan is set to perform at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center on June 21 at 7:30 p.m. The band is best known for their songs “Do It Again” and “Dirty Work.” You can purchase tickets on the LiveNation website.

Saratoga Jazz Festival, June 25 and 26

The 45th annual Freihofer’s Saratoga Jazz Festival is returning to the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) on June 25 and 26. The festival line-up includes Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis, Booker T. Presents: A Stax Revue, vocalist Ledisi, Robert Glasper, and New Orleans funk and jazz collective Galactic featuring Anjelika Jelly Joseph. You can purchase tickets on the SPAC website.

Josh Groban, July 2

Josh Groban is set to perform at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center on July 2 at 7 p.m. Groban is best known for his song “You Raise Me Up.” You can purchase tickets on the LiveNation website.

Morgan Wallen, July 7

Morgan Wallen is set to perform at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center on July 7 at 7 p.m. The country singer is best known for his songs ‘Whiskey Glasses’ and “Wasted on You.” Tickets for standard admission are sold out for this event, but verified resale tickets are available on the LiveNation website.

The Roots, July 8

The Roots are set to perform at MASS MoCA in North Adams on July 8 at 8 p.m. The Roots are the official house band on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” where they currently perform every Monday through Friday. You can purchase tickets on the MASS MoCA website.

Dave Matthews Band, July 8 and 9

FILE – This May 4, 2019 file photo shows Dave Matthews of the Dave Matthews Band performing at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in New Orleans. The Dave Matthews Band are among the 16 acts nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s 2020 class. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

Dave Matthews Band is scheduled to perform at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center on July 8 and 9 at 7:30 p.m. The band is best known for their songs “Crash into Me” and “Ants Marching.” Tickets are available on the LiveNation website.

Chicago and Brian Wilson, July 17

Chicago and co-founder of The Beach Boys, Brian Wilson, are scheduled to perform at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center on July 17 at 7 p.m. Chicago is best known for their songs “If You Leave Me Now” and “You’re the Inspiration.” You can purchase tickets on the LiveNation website.

Foo Fighters, July 19

Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters performs onstage during the taping of the “Vax Live” fundraising concert at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on May 2, 2021 (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Foo Fighters are set to perform at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center on July 19 at 6:30 p.m. The band, newly inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, released their 10th album, “Medicine at Midnight” in February. You can purchase tickets on the LiveNation website.

The Black Keys, July 20

The Black Keys are set to perform at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center on July 20 at 7 p.m. The rock band is best known for their songs “Lonely Boy” and “Howlin’ for You.” You can purchase tickets on the LiveNation website.

Roger Waters, July 20

Roger Waters is set to perform at MVP Arena on July 20 at 8 p.m. The Pink Floyd member will be performing several Pink Floyd songs, as well as some new ones. Tickets can be purchased on the Ticketmaster website.

Rod Stewart, July 22

Rod Stewart is set to perform at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center on July 22 at 7:30 p.m. He is best know for his song “Do Ya Think I’m Sexy?” and “Maggie May.” You can purchase tickets on the LiveNation website.

Backstreet Boys, July 23

FILE – AJ McLean, from left, Kevin Richardson, Brian Littrell, Nick Carter, and Howie Dorough of The Backstreet Boys appear at the 61st annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 10, 2019. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Backstreet Boys are set to perform at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center on July 23 at 7:30 p.m. The pop band is best known for their songs “I Want It That Way,” “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)” and “As Long as You Love Me.” You can purchase tickets on the LiveNation website.

Steve Miller Band, July 24

Steve Miller Band is set to perform at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center on July 24 at 7:30 p.m. Steve Miller band is best known for their songs, “The Joker,” “Fly Like an Eagle,” and “Take the Money and Run.” The band released their 17th album, “Let Your Hair Down,” in 2011. You can purchase tickets on the LiveNation website.

Norah Jones, August 1

Norah Jones is set to perform at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center on August 1 at 7:30 p.m. Jones is a nine-time GRAMMY winner and is known for her pop, jazz, and folk styles. She came to fame in 2002 with the release of her debut album “Come Away With Me.” You can purchase tickets on the LiveNation website.

Luke Bryan, August 14

FILE – In this June 5, 2019 file photo, Luke Bryan arrives at the CMT Music Awards at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Sanford Myers, File)

Luke Bryan is set to perform at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center on August 14 at 7 p.m. The country singer is best known for his songs “Play It Again,” and “That’s My Kind Of Night.” Tickets can be purchased on the LiveNation website.

Reo Speedwagon and Styx, August 17

Reo Speedwagon and Styx are set to perform at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center on August 17 at 6:45 p.m. Reo Speedwagon are best known for their songs “Can’t Fight This Feeling” and “Keep on Loving You.” Styx is best known for their songs “Come Sail Away” and “Renegade.” You can purchase tickets on the LiveNation website.

Goo Goo Dolls, August 19

Goo Goo Dolls are scheduled to perform at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center on August 19 at 7 p.m. The band is best known for their songs “Iris,” “Name” and “Slide.” You can purchase tickets on the LiveNation website.

Cody Johnson, August 19

Cody Johnson is a country singer best known for his songs “Me and My Kind” and “Diamond In My Pocket.” He is set to perform at MVP Arena on August 19 at 7:30 p.m. You can purchase tickets on the Ticketmaster website.

Dispatch and O.A.R., August 21

Dispatch, a rock band, and O.A.R., an indie/roots band, are set to perform at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center on August 21 at 7 p.m. You can purchase tickets on the LiveNation website.

Boys II Men, August 27

From left, Shawn Stockman, Nathan Morris and Wanya Morris of Boys II Men arrive at the 51st Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 8, 2009, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Boys II Men are set to perform at Proctors Theatre on August 27 at 8 p.m. The R&B vocal group is best known for their songs “End of the Road” and “I’ll Make Love To You.” You can purchase tickets on the Proctors website.

Chris Stapleton, August 26

Chris Stapleton is scheduled to perform at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center on August 26 at 7 p.m. He is best known for his songs “Tennessee Whiskey,” “Starting Over” and “Broken Halos,” and his current single “You Should Probably Leave.” You can purchase tickets on the LiveNation website.

My Chemical Romance, August 30

My Chemical Romance is set to perform at MVP Arena on August 30 at 7:30 p.m. The band is best known for its alternative rock, pop-punk, and emo music style. Their albums “Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge” and “The Black Parade” feature hits such as “Welcome to the Black Parade,” “Teenagers,” “Helena,” and “I’m Not Okay (I Promise).” You can purchase tickets on the AXS website.

Shinedown, September 14

Shinedown is set to perform at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center on September 14 at 7 p.m. The band is best known for their songs “Second Chance” and “Sound of Madness.” Tickets go on sale on March 25 at 10 a.m. on the LiveNation website.

Jason Aldean, September 16

Jason Aldean poses in the press room with the award for male vocalist of the year at the 49th annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 6, 2014, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Al Powers/Powers Imagery/Invision/AP)

Jason Aldean is scheduled to perform at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center on September 16 at 7:30 p.m. He is best known for his songs “You Make It Easy” and “Dirt Road Anthem.” You can purchase tickets on the LiveNation website.

Outlaw Music Festival, September 18

The Outlaw Music Festival is returning to the Saratoga Performing Arts Center on September 18 at 4:30 p.m. Willie Nelson, the Avett Brothers, Billy Strings, Larkin Poe, and Brittney Spencer will be performing. Tickets go on sale on March 25 at 10 a.m. on the LiveNation website.

Greta Van Fleet, October 5

Rock band Greta Van Fleet is scheduled to perform at MVP Arena in Albany on October 5 at 7 p.m. The band’s “Dreams in Gold” tour is in support of their second album “The Battle at Garden’s Gate.” The album debuted at #1 Billboard Rock Album, #1 Billboard Hard Rock Album, and #1 Billboard Vinyl Album. You can purchase tickets on the Ticketmaster website.

Colbie Caillat, October 14

Colbie Caillat arrives at the Producers and Engineers of The Academy’s 7th Annual Grammy Week Event, at The Village Recording Studios, on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2014, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Frank Micelotta//AP Images)

Colbie Caillat is scheduled to perform at The Egg on October 14 at 8 p.m. She is best known for her songs “Bubbly” and “Lucky (featuring Jason Mraz).” You can purchase tickets on The Egg website.

Steve Vai, November 5

Guitarist Steve Vai began his professional music career playing with Frank Zappa at 18 years old. He is scheduled to perform at The Egg on November 5 at 8 p.m. You can purchase tickets on The Egg website.

Matchbox Twenty, July 30, 2023

Matchbox Twenty is set to perform at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center on July 30, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. The band is best know for their songs “Unwell” and “Push.” You can purchase tickets on the LiveNation website.