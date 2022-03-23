ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If you’re looking for some laughs, look no further than the Capital Region. From John Mulaney to Nikki Glaser, there are several upcoming comedy shows in the area.

Bob Marley, March 25

Bob Marley has been featured in his own special on Comedy Central and has completed the late-night TV circuit. He is set to perform at Proctors Theatre on March 25 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are still available for purchase on the Proctors website.

Whitney Cummings, March 26

Actress and comedian Whitney Cummings participates in AOL’s BUILD Speaker Series to discuss her new upcoming HBO stand-up special, “I’m Your Girlfriend,” at AOL Studios on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2016, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

Whitney Cummings is scheduled to perform at The Egg on March 26 at 7 p.m. She is a comedian, actor, writer, producer, director, and host of the podcast “Good for You.” Cummings is best known for creating and starring in the NBC series “Whitney.” You can still purchase tickets on The Egg website.

Sebastian Maniscalco, March 28

Sebastian Maniscalco is set to perform at MVP Arena on March 28 at 7 p.m. He is a stand-up comedian and actor and has released five comedy specials. You can purchase tickets on the Ticketmaster website.

Bert Kreischer, April 3

Bert Kreischer is set to perform at the Palace Theatre on April 3 at both 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. He is an award-winning comedian, podcast host, and author. You can purchase tickets on the Ticketmaster website.

David Sedaris, April 8

David Sedaris is a humor writer, best known for his satirical personal essays and short stories. He is set to perform at The Egg on April 8 at 8 p.m. Tickets are available to purchase on The Egg website.

Nate Bargatze, May 1

Nate Bargatze is set to perform at The Egg on May 1 at both 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. His second Netflix special “The Greatest Average American” was recently released on the platform. Tickets are available for purchase on The Egg website.

Katt Williams, May 6

Katt Williams is set to perform at MVP Arena on May 6 at 8 p.m. He is a comedian and Emmy award-winning actor. Tickets are available for purchase on the Ticketmaster website.

John Mulaney, June 10

FILE – John Mulaney arrives at night one of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sept. 14, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

John Mulaney is set to perform at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center on June 10 at 8 p.m. The former “Saturday Night Live” writer is a two-time Emmy and Writers Guild of America award-winning actor, comedian, and writer. You can purchase tickets on the LiveNation website.

Bill Burr, August 27

Bill Burr is set to perform at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center on August 20 at 8 p.m. The event was rescheduled from August 27. Tickets can be purchased on the LiveNation website.

Nikki Glaser, September 24

Nikki Glaser has been in comedy for over a decade and has several comedy specials and TV shows. She currently hosts “The Nikki Glaser Podcast,” which launched in March. Glaser is set to perform at The Egg on September 24 at 7 p.m. You can purchase tickets on The Egg website.