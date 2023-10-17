ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Capital Region is known to have its fair share of celebrity appearances. Whether it’s announced performances and events, film productions, or random sightings, you could have a chance to see a famous person around the Albany area.

Here are the upcoming scheduled celebrity appearances in the Capital Region.

John Cleese, October 19

Actor, comedian, and screenwriter John Cleese is coming to Schenectady. “An Evening with the Late John Cleese” is set for October 19 at 7:30 p.m. at Proctors Theatre. You can buy tickets on the Proctors website.

RaeLynn, October 20

Country music star RaeLynn is coming to Troy. She’s scheduled to perform at the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall on October 20 at 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Troy Music Hall website.

Les Claypool, October 20

Les Claypool’s Fearless Flying Frog Brigade will be performing at the Palace Theatre on October 20. You can buy tickets by visiting the venue’s website.

Eddie Griffin, October 20 and 21

Comedian and actor Eddie Griffin is set to perform at the Albany Funny Bone for four shows on October 20 and 21. You can buy tickets on the Albany Funny Bone website.

Godsmack, October 24

Hard rock band Godsmack is set to perform at the Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls on October 24 at 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Seat Geek website.

My Morning Jacket, October 25

The Palace Theatre in Albany has announced that they will be hosting indie rock band My Morning Jacket on October 25. Tickets are available at the Palace Theatre box office and through Ticketmaster.

Pete Davidson, October 26

Comedian and actor Pete Davidson is set to perform at The Egg in Albany on October 26 at 7 p.m. You can buy Pete Davidson tickets online through the venue’s website when they go on sale at 10 a.m. on October 18.

Jerry Seinfeld, October 27

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld is coming to Albany. He’s set to perform at the Palace Theatre on October 27 at 7 p.m. The show is almost sold out, but a few tickets are left on the Ticketmaster website.

Great White and Slaughter, October 27

Classic rock bands Great White and Slaughter are coming to Rivers Casino and Resort in Schenectady. The bands are set to perform at the Rivers Event Center on October 27 at 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Rivers Casino website.

Ritchie Blackmore, October 27

Blackmore’s Night, featuring legendary guitarist Ritchie Blackmore, is set to perform at The Egg on October 27 at 8 p.m. Blackmore is best known for his work with Deep Purple and Rainbow. You can buy tickets on The Egg website.

Gabriella Pizzolo, October 29

“Stranger Things” star and Schenectady County native Gabriella Pizzolo is coming to the University at Albany. On October 29, the short film “The Hollow” and a live concert to the film will be taking place at 4 p.m. at Page Hall. You can buy tickets to both the concert and reception on the Musicians of Ma’alwyck website.

Bob Dylan, October 30

Bob Dylan is bringing his “Rough and Rowdy Ways” World Tour to Proctors Theatre in Schenectady. The concert is set for October 30 at 8 p.m. The concert is sold out.

John Mulaney, November 2, 4, 5

Comedian John Mulaney is coming to Kingston on November 2, Troy on November 4, and Schenectady on November 5. The former “Saturday Night Live” writer is a two-time Emmy and Writers Guild of America award-winning actor, comedian, and writer. You can buy tickets on the Ticketmaster website for the Kingston show, the Proctors website, or the Troy Music Hall website.

Jethro Tull, November 4

British rock band Jethro Tull is set to perform at the Palace Theatre in Albany. The band will be performing on November 4 at 7:30 p.m. The show is almost sold out, but a few tickets are left on the Ticketmaster website.

Jim Breuer, November 4

Comedian and actor Jim Breuer will be performing at The Egg in Albany on November 4 at 8 p.m. The show is sold out.

Rod Wave, November 7

Rod Wave is set to perform at MVP Arena on November 7 at 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketmaster website.

Susanna Hoffs, November 9

Musician, actress, and author Susanna Hoffs is set to speak at the University at Albany on November 9 at 7 p.m. Hoffs is best known as the lead singer and guitarist of The Bangles, an all-female band that rose to fame in the 1980s. The event is free and open to the public at Page Hall on the Downtown UAlbany campus.

Derek Hough, November 10

Derek Hough is bringing his “Symphony of Dance” tour to the Palace Theatre in Albany. The performance is set for November 10 at 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketmaster website.

Cary Elwes, November 1

Cary Elwes, who played Westley in “The Princess Bride,” is coming to Proctors Theatre in Schenectady. A screening of the movie and a conversation with Elwes will take place on November 11 at 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Proctors website.

Lewis Black, November 16

Comedian Lewis Black is set to perform at the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall on November 16 at 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Troy Music Hall website.

The Bacon Brothers, November 17

The Bacon Brothers are coming to Albany as part of their annual summer tour. The band is set to perform at The Egg on November 17 at 8 p.m. Comprised of actor Kevin Bacon and his brother Michael Bacon, the band was formed in 1995. You can buy tickets on The Egg website or the Ticketmaster website.

The Beach Boys, November 19

The Beach Boys are coming to Schenectady. The band is set to perform at Proctors Theatre on November 19 at 3 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Proctors website.

Seth Meyers, November 26

Comedian, actor, and writer Seth Meyers is coming to Albany. He is set to perform at The Egg on November 26 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale on Friday, October 20 at 10 a.m. You can buy tickets on The Egg website when they go on sale.

Jonas Brothers, December 2

The Jonas Brothers are coming to MVP Arena in Albany. The show is set for December 2 at 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketmaster website.

Indigo Girls, December 5

Folk rock duo Indigo Girls is set to perform at the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall on December 5 at 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Troy Music Hall website, by calling (518) 273-0038, or in person at the box office.

Bert Kreischer, December 10

Comedian Bert Kreischer is coming to Albany. He is set to perform at MVP Arena on December 10 at 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketmaster website.

James “Murr” Murray, December 14

James Murray, also known as Murr, is coming to Albany. The “Impractical Jokers” star is set to perform at The Egg on December 14 at 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on The Egg website.

Jeff Dunham, January 12

Comedian and ventriloquist Jeff Dunham is set to perform at Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls on January 12 at 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Seat Geek website.

Matt Rife, January 31 and February 1

Comedian, actor, and TikTok star Matt Rife is coming to Proctors Theatre for his “ProbleMATTic World Tour.” The shows are set for January 31, 2024, at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m., and February 1, 2024, at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. All four shows are sold out.

Justin Willman, February 23, 2024

Magician, comedian, and television personality Justin Willman is coming to Albany. He is set to perform at The Egg on February 23 at 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on The Egg website.

Taylor Dayne, February 29

Singer, songwriter, and actress Taylor Dayne is coming to Troy. She is set to perform at the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall on November 3 at 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Troy Music Hall website.

Scotty McCreery, March 16, 2024

Country singer and American Idol winner Scotty McCreery is set to perform at Proctors Theatre in Schenectady on March 16, 2024. Tickets will be available on October 20 at 10 a.m. on the Proctors website.

Fall Out Boy, March 24, 2024

Fall Out Boy is set to perform a the MVP Arena in Albany on March 24 at 6:30 p.m. The band is best known for hits “Sugar, We’re Going Down,” “Centuries,” and “Thnks fr th Mmrs,” You can buy tickets on the Ticketmaster website.

Colin Hay, April 10, 2024

Colin Hay, best known as the lead singer of the Australian band Men At Work, is set to perform at the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall on April 10, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Troy Music Hall website, by calling (518) 273-0038, or in person at the box office.

Bruce Springsteen, April 15, 2024

After having to reschedule twice, Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band are set to perform at MVP Arena in Albany on April 15. You can still buy tickets on the Ticketmaster website.

Jimmy Carr, April 23, 2024

Comedian Jimmy Carr is set to perform at The Egg in Albany on April 23 at 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on The Egg website.

Jordan Davis, April 26, 2024

Country pop singer Jordan Davis is set to perform in Albany at the MVP Arena on April 26, 2024. You can buy tickets on the Ticketmaster website.

Brad Williams, May 3, 2024

Comedian Brad Williams is set to perform two shows at The Egg in Albany on May 3 at 7 p.m. and 10:15 p.m. You can buy tickets on The Egg website.

Kansas, May 11, 2024

The rock band Kansas is coming to Albany. The band is set to perform at the Palace Theatre on May 11, 2024, at 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketmaster website.

Bill Maher, May 19, 2024

Bill Maher is set to perform at the Palace Theatre in Albany on May 19 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale to the general public on October 20. You can buy tickets on the Ticketmaster website.

Parker McCollum, May 24, 2024

Country music singer Parker McCollum is set to perform at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center on May 24, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. as part of his “Burn It Down” tour. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 20 at 10 a.m. on the Live Nation website.

Niall Horan, June 21

Niall Horan is set to perform at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center next summer. The concert is set for Friday, June 21, 2024. You can buy tickets on the Ticketmaster website.

Tyler Childers, July 3, 2024

Tyler Childers, known for mixing the genres of country, bluegrass, and folk into his music, is coming to Saratoga Springs. He is set to perform at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) on July 3, 2024. The show is sold out.