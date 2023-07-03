SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Tang Teaching Museum and Art Gallery at Skidmore College has announced the return of their Upbeat on the Roof concert series. The first performance is set for July 6.

The concerts were originally held on the institute’s roof, but as popularity increased every summer, the shows are now presented on the grounds of the museum. The series is celebrating its 22nd season with an all new lineup of regional artists, with the full schedule listed below:

2023 Upbeat on the Roof Concerts

Performances will be held on Thursday evenings at 6 p.m.

July 6 Blue Ranger

July 13 The Age

July 20 Hot Club of Saratoga

July 27 Alex Torres & His Latin Orchestra

August 3 Veena Chandra

August 10 Zan & The Winter Folk

August 17 Nathan Meltz and The House of Tomorrow



This year, Tang Art Educators will be providing craft kits for kids, with a new activity offered each week. Kits will be available on a first-come, first-served basis starting at 5:30 p.m. on the evenings of the events.

The Tang Teaching Museum is located at 815 North Broadway #1632 in Saratoga Springs. The events are free and open to the public.