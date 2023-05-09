SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Universal Preservation Hall has added four new events to the summer schedule, including a concert by GRAMMY©-award-winning quintet Ranky Tanky. Tickets for the four events will be available beginning on May 11.

The new comedy series “Women Aren’t Funny” will kick off on June 7, headlined by Times Union’s Best Comedian in the Capital Region, Erin Harkes. The series continues on July 12 with Karen Rontowski and on August 2 with Jaye McBride. All events begin at 7:30 p.m.

On June 23, Ranky Tanky will be performing timeless music that originated from the Gullah culture of the Southeastern Sea Islands. The concert will be held in the Great Hall at 7:30 p.m.

On August 12, former television news anchor Jerry Gretzinger and his talented singer-wife Erin will be taking on the classics of Frank Sinatra. “The Man, the Myth and the Music” will be held at 7:30 p.m. and paint an intimate musical portrait of a performer who was bigger than life.

Lastly, on September 30, the Great Hall will be transformed into a dance hall for the Rainbow Prom. The event is for individuals 16 and older and will be a safe space for anyone to express themselves. Doors open at 7 p.m.