TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Rufus Wainwright brings his Unfollow the Rules tour to the Troy Music Hall on October 1. Following his band tour in 2021 and 2022, Wainwright is now touring solo with a selection of songs from his latest pop album, as well as covers and other songs.

Wainwright is a New York-born, Montreal-raised, singer-songwriter who has released 10 studio albums to date, three DVDs, and three live albums including the Grammy-nominated Rufus Does Judy at Carnegie Hall.

He has collaborated with artists such as Elton John, Burt Bacharach, Billy Joel, Paul Simon, Sting, and producer Mark Ronson, among many others. He has written two operas, numerous songs for movies and TV, and is currently working on his first musical.

Tickets are on sale now to Music Hall Members. Anyone can become a member and gain access to the pre-sale.

Single tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, June 23. Tickets will also be available at the Troy Music Hall Box Office Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.