TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Ukulele player Jake Shimabukuro is set to perform at the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall on October 7 at 8 p.m. Shimabukuro has been dubbed “the Jimi Hendrix of the ‘ukulele.”

Born in Hawaii, Shimabukuro first picked a ukulele at four years old. He went from a local phenom to a YouTube sensation. He’s played in small clubs and prestigious concert venues such as the Hollywood Bowl, Lincoln Center and Sydney Opera House. Shimabukuro was recently nominated by President Joe Biden to serve as a member for the National Council on the Arts.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, June 8 at 10 a.m., with a pre-sale starting on June 6 for Music Hall members. You can buy tickets on the Troy Music Hall website, by calling (518) 273-0038, or in person at the box office.