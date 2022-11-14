ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The music program of the University at Albany’s Department of Music and Theatre has planned three holiday-themed performances in December. The annual holiday concert is slated for Sunday, December 4, at 3 p.m., followed by “Twelve Drummers Drummin'” on Monday, December 5, at 7 p.m.

The Festival Celebration Choir and UAlbany Chamber Singers will share a program of “Carols from Near and Far” on Sunday, December 11, at 3 p.m. All three concerts will take place at the UAlbany Performing Arts Center on the uptown campus at 1400 Washington Avenue.

The holiday concert will feature departmental ensembles and two student groups in a program celebrating the season. The UAlbany Community Chorale, UAlbany Chamber Singers, UAlbany Concert Band, Jazz Band, Symphony Orchestra, Serendipity, and Pitch Please are all slated to perform.

Under the direction of Richard Albagli, the UAlbany Percussion Ensemble will take the stage in “Twelve Drummers Drummin’.” Featuring a wide variety of percussion, from melody instruments such as marimba and xylophone to drum set to Latin percussion, the concert will also be varied in its selections.

The program includes works from Guatemala and Germany, as well as a selection about the creation of the world, performed to the words of Richard Feynman and Neil de Grasse Tyson with music by Peter Garland. Culminating the concert will be “Latin Roots” by David Amram from his work “Landscapes” which includes audience participation.

Under the direction of Julia Panke, the Festival Celebration Choir will be guest performers of the Department and will share the stage with UAlbany Chamber Singers conducted by Michael Lister. The two choirs will sing separately and combined to musical accompaniment by pianist Daniel White, harpist Karlinda Calidcott, guitarist Sten Isachsen, and percussionist Eugene Lorini. The program will be highlighted by a performance of Carols and Lullabies by Conrad Susa, a 10-movement collection of holiday carols from South and Central America.

Advance tickets to the concerts on December 4 and 5 are $5 for the general public and $3 for students, seniors, and UAlbany faculty-staff. Tickets purchased on the day of the shows are $10 for the general public and $8 for students, seniors, and UAlbany faculty-staff.

Tickets to the December 11 concert are $5 for UAlbany students, $10 for college employees, and $20 for the general public. All tickets must be purchased online from the UAlbany Performing Arts Center’s website. If you need help buying tickets, call the performing arts center at (518) 442-3995 or email PAC@albany.edu.