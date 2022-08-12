ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany Department of Music and Theatre has announced its performances for the 2022-23 season. The music program will present 24 performances and the theatre program will perform three full productions with five to six performances of each show.

The concerts will be performed by guest artists, faculty, and students. All performances are set to take place at the UAlbany Performing Arts Center at 1400 Washington Avenue.

You can buy tickets on the UAlbany Performing Arts Center website. If you need more information or assistance, you can contact the UAlbany Performing Art Center’s main office at pac@albany.edu or (518) 442-3995.

Music performances

Education, Liberation! (or I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings), September 11 at 3 p.m. Singer-songwriter and jazz vocalist Kyra Gaunt returns to share stories of courage, vulnerability, and liberation from overcoming performance anxiety and the emotional trauma of her upbringing and teaching in music, sociology, and anthropology since 1996.

A Schubert Trilogy, October 3 at 7:30 p.m. Pianist Kwok-Wai Lio presents Schubert’s final three sonatas for solo piano.

The Choral Hour, October 29 and April 22 at 2 p.m. The UAlbany Chamber Singers and UAlbany Community Chorale perform music of different styles and cultures.

UAlbany Symphony Orchestra and UAlbany Concert Band, October 30 at 3 p.m. Two of UAlbany’s ensembles present a shared program.

Bach to Broadway, November 18 at 7:30 p.m. The department’s vocal students will perform classical and contemporary song favorites.

UAlbany Jazz Band, November 21 and April 24 at 8 p.m. Directed by Keith Pray, this student and community ensemble presents concerts featuring classic and contemporary jazz.

Student Recitals, December 2 and April 26 at 6 p.m. Performers showcase their vocal and instrumental talents as part of their studies.

Holiday Concert, December 4 at 3 p.m. Chorale, Chamber Singers, Concert Band, Jazz Band, and Symphony Orchestra are joined by student groups Serendipity, Pitch Please, Earth Tones for a concert celebrating the season.

Twelve Drummers Drummin’, December 5 at 7 p.m. The UAlbany Percussion Ensemble performs.

Festival Celebration Choir and UAlbany Chamber Singers, December 11 at 3 p.m. This collaborative concert between the UAlbany Chamber Singers and the Festival Celebration Choir features traditional holiday music.

Hilary and Duncan Cumming, February 5 at 3 p.m. This faculty couple will perform music for violin and piano by William Grant Still and Robert Schumann.

Albagli and Friends, February 17 at 7 p.m. Faculty member Richard Albagli and William Lauricella perform a duo percussion recital.

Festival of Contemporary Music, March 6 at 7 p.m. The UAlbany Percussion Ensemble performs with the Empire State Youth Percussion Ensemble.

Concert in the Round, March 8 at 7 p.m. The UAlbany Concert Band performs in the Arena Theatre.

UAlbany Symphony Orchestra, March 9 at 7:30 p.m., and April 30 at 3 p.m. This ensemble performs works from the Baroque, Classical and Romantic periods of the 20th and 21st centuries.

Akina Yura, March 25 at 7 p.m. The guest pianist will return for a recital featuring longtime favorite and rarely heard works.

Opera Project, April 2 at 3 p.m. Opera and oratorio choral repertoire are explored with featured student soloists.

Youth Movements Festival, April 15 at 7 p.m. and April 16 at 3 p.m. The annual festival features performers of all ages from around the Capital Region on the first night, and the School of the Albany/Berkshire Ballet will be guest performers on the second night.

Sound of the Trumpet, Road of the Drums, May 1 at 7 p.m. The UAlbany Concert Band and UAlbany Percussion Ensemble present a shared program.



Theatre performances