SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Tyler Childers, known for mixing the genres of country, bluegrass, and folk into his music, is coming to Saratoga Springs. He is set to perform at Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) on July 3, 2024.

Childers is expanding his “Mule Pull ’24 Tour” through next summer with newly added dates. The first leg of his tour kicks off on December 30 and is almost completely sold out.

The singer-songwriter’s newest album “Rustin’ In The Rain” debuted at number 10 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart. Childers is best known for the songs “All Your’n,” “Feathered Indians,” and “Lady May.” For the SPAC date, S.G. Goodman and Wayne Graham will be the openers.

Fans are asked to register for tickets before they go on sale to avoid bots and scalpers. You can register on the Ticketmaster website now until October 8 at 11:59 p.m.

When registration closes, fans will be randomly selected to receive a pre-sale code starting October 11. A very limited number of tickets will be available for the general sale on October 13 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be bought on the Live Nation website.