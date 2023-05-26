ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Office of General Services (OGS) has announced the performances for the 2023 New York State Food Festival and the annual Hops and Harvest Festival. New York State Food Festival is set for August 16 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and the Hops and Harvest Festival is set for September 13 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

“In downtown Albany, summer is the season to spend time outdoors with colleagues and friends at the Empire State Plaza, enjoying delicious food and beverages with a side order of free entertainment,” said OGS Commissioner Jeanette Moy said. “Hops & Harvest and the New York State Food Festival are two highlights of our annual Summer At the Plaza series of concerts and events, and I invite everyone to join in on the fun.”

Robert Randolph & The Family Band, a gospel rock band, will perform at this year’s Food Festival, while the Yonder Mountain String Band, a progressive bluegrass group, will take the stage at the Hops and Harvest Festival. These bands join the previously announced concerts for the 2023 Summer at the Plaza season.

New York State’s Food Festival features food, drinks, activities and free entertainment. Flavour will also be performing at the Festival. The Hops & Harvest Festival will showcase upstate New York’s harvest season and beers. Additional performances will be by Sicard Hollow and Bees in the Barn.

Previously announced 2023 Summer at the Plaza events include New York State’s Fourth of July Celebration with Sheila E., the Capital Concert Series, and the Lunchtime at the Plaza Concert Series. OGS will continue to announce the lineup of events and performers in the coming weeks.