TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Troy Savings Bank Music Hall has announced the lineup for its free Summer Square outdoor concert series. The series kicks off on July 8 and runs every Saturday through August 26.

Lineup

July 8: Dust Bowl Faeries. A fusion of circus, post-punk, gypsy, and psyche-folk music.

July 15: Bronte Roman. A pop vocalist who performs Jazz ballads.

July 22: Carol Daggs. Jazz pianist and vocalist.

July 29: Julia Alsarraf. Contemporary folk and indie pop/rock singer and instrumentalist.

August 5: Ida Mae Specker. Fiddler, folk singer, and songwriter.

August 12: Triskele. The Capital Region’s all-women Irish band.

August 19: Aiva & Hayley. Singer-songwriters from Latham performing covers from different genres and original songs.

August 26: Jeanne O’Connor Quartet. Pop, Latin, and R&B vocalist.

Each concert starts at 6 p.m. in the Music Hall courtyard at 30 2nd Street. Attendees can bring lawn chairs to sit on. According to the Troy Music Hall, if an event is canceled due to weather, it will not be rescheduled.