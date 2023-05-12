TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Powers Park concert series is celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2023. Powers Park is located off of 3rd Avenue in Troy.
The concerts take place on Saturdays throughout the summer. The series kicks off on July 8 with the Adirondack Muscle Car Show at 2 p.m. followed by the musical guests.
Lineup
- July 8: Beatin’ The Odds at 3 p.m., Skeeter Creek at 6 p.m.
- July 15: The Beginning at 6 p.m.
- July 22: B-Street Band at 6 p.m.
- July 29: Legacy (Journey/Foreigner tribute) at 6 p.m.
- August 5: The Refrigerators at 6 p.m.
- August 12: The Accents at 6 p.m.
- August 19: Big Sky Country at 6 p.m.
- August 26: Matt Mirabile Band at 3 p.m., Albert Cummings at 5:30 p.m.