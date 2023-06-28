TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rockin’ on the River’s first show for 2023 has been postponed due to weather, said the Downtown Troy Business Improvement District. Neon Avenue, which was originally supposed to perform on June 28, will now be performing on August 2.

According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed’s weather report, there will be isolated thunderstorms throughout the area on Wednesday. Also, an Air Quality Alert has been issued for eastern New York due to Canadian wildfire smoke.

The concert on July 12 with Sirsy and Legacy is scheduled to go on as planned as of now. Conehead Buddha with Josh & Tracy is set for July 26 and Skeeter Creek with Nick & Liam is scheduled for August 9.

Rockin’ on the River is held at Riverfront Park in Troy, along the banks of the Hudson River. The shows take place from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.