TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Troy Savings Bank Music Hall announced they will be hosting Kaleidescape, a special concert featuring seven different acts from a range of genres. The show is scheduled for October 14.

Curated by local non-profit Organ Colossal, the concert will feature performances by Buggy Jive, Sara Ayers, Ohzhe, Zan and the Winter Folk, Sam Torres, The E-Block and composer Patrick Burke. The venue says attendees will be taken on a sonic journey, with each group presenting brand-new material commissioned for the event, inspired by the Music Hall itself.

The show will also host special guests Julia Alsarraf, Jessica Bowen, Girl Blue, Nicholas Tariello, Angelina Valente, Sophia Subbayya Vastek, Connor Armbruster and Jimi W. The concert is set to begin at 6 p.m.

The Troy Music Hall is located at 30 Second Street. You can buy Kaleidescape tickets by visiting the venue’s website.

The venue also announced there are a limited number of free tickets available for the show. You can inquire about and reserve these tickets by contacting the Troy Music Hall box office at (518) 273-0038.