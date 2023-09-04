TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Troy Savings Bank Music Hall is bringing back its lunchtime concert series, Music at Noon, for the 2023-24 season. This series has taken place each month from October to May since 1988.

The shows are free to attend and take place at noon at Troy Music Hall. The first performance is set for October 10.

Lineup

October 10: Lost Radio Rounders, Americana/Folk

November 14: Carl Gutowski & Talin Chi, Flute/Piano

December 12: Alan Goldberg, Americana/ Original Singer/ Songwriter

January 9: Heliand Consort, Woodwind ensemble/Vermont-based

February 13: CelloGayageum, Korean Classical Fusion

March 12: Yvonne Chavez Hansbrough, Young Kim, and Paul Quigley, Flute/Piano/Guitar

April 9: Spira, Chamber Quartet

May 14: Findlay Cockrell, Piano

Some of these Music at Noon performances will have a pre-show arts enrichment workshop to learn more about the artists and their music. The first one is set for October 10 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with Lost Radio Rounders. You can register for the workshop on this Google Docs form.