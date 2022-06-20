TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Troy Music Hall has announced its full lineup for “Summer Square”, a free outdoor concert series that will be held on Friday and Saturday evenings this summer. The shows will start at 6 p.m. on those nights, beginning on July 8 and running through August 27.

Located in the Music Hall Courtyard on 2nd Street, the series will be showcasing what the venue calls “some of the area’s top talents.”

Lineup:

Friday, July 8: Arch Stanton Quartet

Saturday, July 9: Sonny & Perley

Friday, July 15: Triskele

Saturday, July 16: Lost Radio Rounders

Friday, July 22: Carol Daggs

Saturday, July 23: The Fatuzzo Brass Quintet

Friday, July 29: Jordan Taylor Hill

Saturday, July 30: As Iz

Friday, August 5: Heard

Saturday, August 6: Dust Bowl Faeries Duet

Friday, August 12: Julia Alsarraf

Saturday, August 13: Mark & Jill

Friday, August 19: Sydney Worthley

Saturday, August 20: Bossamba

Friday, August 26: Ellen Sinopoli Dance Company

Saturday, August 27: Ryan Leddick

All performances are weather-dependent. In case of inclement weather, any cancellations will be posted on Troy Music Hall’s website.