ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Egg has announced they will be hosting jazz artist Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue. The concert is scheduled for September 1.

Trombone Shorty, born as Troy Andrews, has been performing on big stages since he was young, playing at Jazz Fest with Bo Diddley at 4 years old and joining Lenny Kravitz’s band as a teenager. Ever since, the New Orleans native has made his name known throughout the music world, collaborating with artists from a multitude of genres, including Foo Fighters, Zac Brown Band, Bruno Mars and Pharrell Williams.

Having performed at Bonnaroo, Coachella, and Lollapalooza, Trombone Shorty will now be bringing his band to Albany. The performance will begin at 8 p.m.

The show will be held in The Egg’s Hart Theatre. You can purchase Trombone Shorty tickets on The Egg’s website.