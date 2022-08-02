ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Motionless In White, Black Veil Brides and Ice Nine Kills are set to perform at MVP Arena on November 18 as part of the third leg of their “Trinity of Terror” tour. The tour features special guest Atreyu.

These three bands are known for their hard rock, metal, and gothic pop sound. Motionless In White is best known for the songs “Another Life,” and “Voices.” Black Veil Brides is best known for the songs, “In The End,” and “Knives and Pens.” Ice Nine Kills is best known for the songs “The American Nightmare” and “A Grave Mistake.”

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, August 5 at 10 a.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketmaster website.