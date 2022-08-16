GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Trey Anastasio Band and Goose are joining forces for an upcoming series of live dates, and they’re making a pit stop in Glens Falls on Nov. 13. The show, planned for 7 p.m. at the Cool Insuring Arena, promises a full set from each of the bands along with some unique collaborations.

Pre-sales for the tour begin Wednesday, Aug. 17 at noon. General public tickets will go on-sale Friday, Aug. 19 beginning at 10 a.m.

The upcoming tour follows an extended sit-in from Anastasio during one of Goose’s two sold-out shows at New York City’s Radio Music Hall earlier this summer. The Glens Falls stop is part of a nationwide tour, stretching most of the East Coast.

November Dates: