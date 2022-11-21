SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Comedian, actor, and television host Trevor Noah announced his “Off The Record” tour last week, making a stop in Schenectady at Proctor’s Theatre. Noah has just announced he will have a second show at Proctor’s as a part of the same tour. His second show will take place on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at 7 p.m. Limited tickets are still available for his first show, on May 19, 2023, on the Live Nation website. Tickets for the May 20 show will go on sale Monday starting at four.

2022 is reportedly Noah’s last season hosting “The Daily Show” on Comedy Central, which he began hosting back in 2015. Noah has won many awards for his work in show business, including “outstanding writing in a comedy series” at the 2019 NAACP Image awards, and he’s also been nominated 11 times for a Primetime Emmy Award. He was recognized by the Emmys in 2017 for the “outstanding short form variety series” for his work on “The Daily Show- Between The Scenes.” He also served as the host of the Grammys in 2021 and 2022.

Noah is a New York Times bestseller, with his book “Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood.” Noah has written, produced, and starred in 12 comedy specials, including his new and upcoming “I Wish You Would,” for Netflix.