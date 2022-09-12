ALBANY, N.Y (NEWS10) — The Trans-Siberian Orchestra will be performing at the MVP Arena on November 30 as a part of their “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve — The Best of TSO & More” tour. The progressive rock group on Monday released the dates for their long-awaited winter tour.

The tour is slated to kick off on November 16. The group will stop in 60 cities, including Rochester and Buffalo. The tour will feature fan favorites such as “Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24,” “O’ Come All Ye Faithful,” “Good King Joy,” “Christmas Canon,” “Music Box Blues,” “Promises To Keep,” and “This Christmas Day.”

Tickets will go on sale to the public starting on Friday, September 16 at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available on the Ticketmaster website or at the MVP Arena Box Office. A portion of the proceeds will be going to WGY Christmas Wish, and at least $1 from every ticket sold will be donated to charity.