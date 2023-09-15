ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Trans-Siberian Orchestra is returning to Albany. The progressive rock group is set to perform at MVP Arena on November 29.

This stop is part of Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve: The Best of TSO and More” tour. The group is best known for the songs “Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24,” “O’ Come All Ye Faithful,” “Good King Joy,” “Christmas Canon,” “Music Box Blues,” “Promises To Keep,” and “This Christmas Day.”

Tickets went on sale to the general public on Friday, September 15. You can buy tickets on the Ticketmaster website. The group will also be stopping in Buffalo, Rochester and Belmont Park.