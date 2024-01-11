ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Lark Hall in Albany will be hosting a performance by brass house trio Too Many Zooz. The show is scheduled for April 2.

The band first took the world by storm in 2013 when their busking performances in New York subway stations went viral. Best known for their songs “Warriors”, “Tricerahops” and “Kings Avenue”, the group’s high-energy sound features elements of jazz, electronic dance music and punk rock.

Too Many Zooz will be joined for the show by Michael Wilbur. The concert is set to begin at 8 p.m.

Lark Hall is located at 351 Hudson Avenue. You can buy Too Many Zooz tickets online through the Eventbrite website.