SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 8th Step at Proctors Theatre announced they will be hosting a performance by folk artists Tom Paxton and John McCutcheon. The show is scheduled for October 27.

Paxton and McCutcheon have each released over 40 studio albums. Both singer-songwriters have also received multiple Grammy Awards nominations across their multi-decade careers.

The show will commemorate the launch of Paxton and McCutcheon’s collaboration album, titled “Together”, which released on October 13. The concert is set to begin at 7:30 p.m.

Proctors Theatre is located at 432 State Street in Schenectady. You can buy tickets online by visiting the venue’s website.