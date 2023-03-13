SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — TLC and Shaggy are bringing their “Hot Summer Nights” Tour to the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) this summer. The concert is set for June 26 at 7 p.m.

TLC and Shaggy will be joined by special guests En Vogue and Sean Kingston. TLC is best known for the songs “Waterfalls” and “No Scrubs,” and Shaggy is best known for the songs “It Wasn’t Me” and “Angel.”

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 17 at 10 a.m. You can buy tickets on the Live Nation website.