SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Producer Jeffrey Seller and Proctors announced Tuesday that single tickets for Hamilton will go on sale to the public Tuesday, December 13. Tickets can be purchased at the Proctors Box Office, in person or by phone at (518) 346-6204 Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fans can also pick up their tickets on the Proctors website.

Groups of 10 or more can get their tickets by calling (518) 382-3884, ext. 139. Tickets will be available for performances from Tuesday, March 14 through Sunday, March 26.

There is a maximum purchase limit of eight tickets per account for the engagement. When tickets go on sale, prices will range from $49 to $159 with premiums from $169 for all performances. There will be a lottery for 40 $10 seats for all performances. Details on the lottery will be announced closer to the engagement.

“It’s tempting to get tickets any way you can,” noted Jeffrey Seller. “There are many sites and people who are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets. For the best seats, the best prices, and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, all purchases for the Schenectady engagement should be made through proctors.org.”

Hamilton is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway, Hamilton has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre—a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed bibliography. It has won Tony, Grammy, and Olivier awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.